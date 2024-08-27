U.S. Soldiers train at Saber Junction

U.S. Soldiers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, seek cover from an unmanned aircraft system during Saber Junction, a training exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Saber Junction is an annual exercise conducted by 7th Army Training Command and JMRC, designed to assess the readiness of U.S. Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Cambrie Cannon)
