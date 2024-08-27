Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Busan [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Busan

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240905-N-FI026-1136 BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA (Sept. 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man the rails during a scheduled port call to Busan, South Korea during Exercise Ssang Yong 24 (SY24). Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Busan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

