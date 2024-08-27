Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting upon heritage and what it means to celebrate it [Image 2 of 2]

    Reflecting upon heritage and what it means to celebrate it

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Perez, an air defense management system operator assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Perez was recently promoted while serving on a deployment overseas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)

