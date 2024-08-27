U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Perez, an air defense management system operator assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Perez was recently promoted while serving on a deployment overseas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)
This work, Reflecting upon heritage and what it means to celebrate it [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reflecting upon heritage and what it means to celebrate it
