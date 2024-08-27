USS McCool Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos mascot Kazoo gets a high five from a sailor aboard he USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) during the ship’s commissioning week in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 6, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Naval Air Station Pensacola Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)