USS McCool Commissioning Week

Petty Officer 1st Class William Jones gives a tour of medical facilities inside the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) during the ship’s commissioning week in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 6, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Naval Air Station Pensacola Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)