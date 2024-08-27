USS McCool Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos mascot Kazoo stands in the well of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) as team members and sailors tour the well below during the ship’s commissioning week in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 6, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Naval Air Station Pensacola Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)