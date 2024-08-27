Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Giovanni Parramartinez, from Anaheim, California, performs corrective maintenance on a sump tank in the first class mess onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8627720
    VIRIN: 240906-N-BE723-1039
    Resolution: 3139x4709
    Size: 13.41 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    repair
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    sump tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download