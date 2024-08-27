Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jeanpaul Corraleschica, from Woodbridge, Virginia, performs corrective maintenance on a sump tank in the first class mess onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8627717
|VIRIN:
|240906-N-BE723-1043
|Resolution:
|4723x3149
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct corrective maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.