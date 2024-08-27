USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician’s Mate Fireman Apprentice Nicolas Gonzales, right, from Modesto, California, and Electrician’s Mate Fireman Recruit Julian Garza, from Harlingen, Texas, set electrical isolation for a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)