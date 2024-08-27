Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Danny Nguyen, from New Orleans, prepares to engage a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8627710
    VIRIN: 240905-N-VY281-1102
    Resolution: 1833x2756
    Size: 630.07 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    General Quarters
    damage control
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan

