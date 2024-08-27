Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class William Walker, center, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, teaches Sailors Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

