    PCU New Jersey arrives an NWS Earle [Image 9 of 12]

    PCU New Jersey arrives an NWS Earle

    LEONARDO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by William Addison 

    Naval Weapons Station Earle Public Affairs Office

    LEONARDO, New Jersey: PCU New Jersey (SSN 796) pulls into Naval Weapons Station Earle Pier Sept. 6, 2024 in preperation for the Virginia Class Fast Attach Submarine's upcomming commissioning ceremony. U.S. Navy Photo By Bill Addison/released

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:42
    VIRIN: 240906-N-RX384-1037
    Location: LEONARDO, NEW JERSEY, US
    Commissioning Ceremony

    USS New Jersey
    SSN 796
    NWS Earle
    PCU NJ

