PCU New Jersey arrives an NWS Earle

LEONARDO, New Jersey: PCU New Jersey (SSN 796) pulls into Naval Weapons Station Earle Pier Sept. 6, 2024 in preperation for the Virginia Class Fast Attach Submarine's upcomming commissioning ceremony. U.S. Navy Photo By Bill Addison/released
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8627526
|VIRIN:
|240906-N-RX384-1036
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|LEONARDO, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
