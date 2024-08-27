Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intelligence in the St. Mihiel Offensive (12 SEP 1918)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Intelligence in the St. Mihiel Offensive (12 SEP 1918)

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    As American troops moved toward St. Mihiel, they needed detailed intelligence about the enemy force they faced.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8627505
    VIRIN: 240906-A-SE658-4154
    Resolution: 3017x1736
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intelligence in the St. Mihiel Offensive (12 SEP 1918), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Intelligence in the St. Mihiel Offensive (12 SEP 1918)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    World War I
    GEN John J. Pershing
    Saint-Mihiel
    This Week in MI History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download