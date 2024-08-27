Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:26 Photo ID: 8627505 VIRIN: 240906-A-SE658-4154 Resolution: 3017x1736 Size: 1.15 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Intelligence in the St. Mihiel Offensive (12 SEP 1918), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.