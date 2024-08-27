New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alfred Perkins, 335th Training Squadron religious affairs instructor, utilizes virtual reality to simulate crisis intervention at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 6, 2024. The religious affairs course is incorporating VR into their training to better prepare students for challenges they may face operationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)