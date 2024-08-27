Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alfred Perkins, 335th Training Squadron religious affairs instructor, utilizes virtual reality to simulate crisis intervention at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 6, 2024. The religious affairs course is incorporating VR into their training to better prepare students for challenges they may face operationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8627495
    VIRIN: 240826-F-JH376-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training
    New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training
    New approach to readiness: AI-powered religious affairs training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    Religious Affairs
    Second Air Force
    Tech Training Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download