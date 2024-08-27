Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA Departure [Image 20 of 20]

    JBA Departure

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, departs Joint Bast Andrews, Maryland, en route to Ramstein, Germany to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), September 5, 2024. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8627493
    VIRIN: 240905-D-LS763-1010
    Resolution: 6077x3660
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
