Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refreshing their marksmanship [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Refreshing their marksmanship

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 327th Medical Logistics Company, U.S. Army Reserve, zero their M4 rifles as part of annual qualification on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8627396
    VIRIN: 240906-O-HX738-6554
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.52 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refreshing their marksmanship [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Just a quick review
    Refreshing their marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Army Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    327th Medical Logistics Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download