From left, Sgt. Dax Bard and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Efrain Colon, both of the 327th Medical Logistics Company, U.S. Army Reserve, review how to adjust M4 rifles as their unit conducts annual qualification on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 6.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8627394
|VIRIN:
|240906-O-HX738-2081
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just a quick review [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.