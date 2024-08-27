Just a quick review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Sgt. Dax Bard and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Efrain Colon, both of the 327th Medical Logistics Company, U.S. Army Reserve, review how to adjust M4 rifles as their unit conducts annual qualification on K Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 6.