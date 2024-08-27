Fairchild ALS host diversity lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Kasean Love, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo during the Airman Leadership School diversity lunch at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sep. 3, 2024. The diversity lunch served to promote understanding and appreciation of different cultures, perspectives, and experiences among future leaders. This event fosters an inclusive environment, enhances teamwork, and prepares Airmen to lead effectively in diverse settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)