Senior Airman Kasean Love, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, poses for a photo during the Airman Leadership School diversity lunch at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sep. 3, 2024. The diversity lunch served to promote understanding and appreciation of different cultures, perspectives, and experiences among future leaders. This event fosters an inclusive environment, enhances teamwork, and prepares Airmen to lead effectively in diverse settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8627276
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-CJ658-1016
|Resolution:
|5632x3747
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild ALS host diversity lunch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.