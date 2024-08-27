Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild ALS host diversity lunch [Image 1 of 3]

    Fairchild ALS host diversity lunch

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing explain the reasoning for their chosen dishes during the Airman Leadership School diversity lunch at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sep. 3, 2024. The diversity lunch served to promote understanding and appreciation of different cultures, perspectives, and experiences among future leaders. This event fosters an inclusive environment, enhances teamwork, and prepares Airmen to lead effectively in diverse settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

