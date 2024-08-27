Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award winner, Capt. Fiorella Esafe poses with her husband Infantry Officer Capt. (Ret.) Nathan Esafe, at the 2-58th Infantry Change of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8627238
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-JU327-6101
|Resolution:
|748x764
|Size:
|167.9 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Erin Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership
No keywords found.