    Pepper assumes command of USASAC

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Terri Stover 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, hands over the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command colors to Brig. Gen. Allen J. Pepper during Pepper’s assumption of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Sept. 6, 2024. As commanding general, Pepper will lead USASAC in developing and managing security assistance programs and foreign military sales cases to build partner capacity, support combatant command engagement strategies and strengthen U.S. Global partnerships.(U.S. Army photo by Terri Stover)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8627228
    VIRIN: 240906-A-XG304-1001
    Resolution: 1696x2045
    Size: 399.17 KB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
