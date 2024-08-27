Pepper assumes command of USASAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, hands over the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command colors to Brig. Gen. Allen J. Pepper during Pepper’s assumption of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Sept. 6, 2024. As commanding general, Pepper will lead USASAC in developing and managing security assistance programs and foreign military sales cases to build partner capacity, support combatant command engagement strategies and strengthen U.S. Global partnerships.(U.S. Army photo by Terri Stover)