Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, hands over the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command colors to Brig. Gen. Allen J. Pepper during Pepper’s assumption of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Sept. 6, 2024. As commanding general, Pepper will lead USASAC in developing and managing security assistance programs and foreign military sales cases to build partner capacity, support combatant command engagement strategies and strengthen U.S. Global partnerships.(U.S. Army photo by Terri Stover)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:08
|Photo ID:
|8627228
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-XG304-1001
|Resolution:
|1696x2045
|Size:
|399.17 KB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pepper assumes command of USASAC, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
