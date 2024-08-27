Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McCool Commissioning Week [Image 2 of 2]

    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Then U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly by the main mast of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) during the ship’s commissioning week at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at NAS Pensacola Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:07
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
