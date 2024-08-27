Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOPE Graduation [Image 10 of 19]

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 90th Missile Wing Airman (center) poses for a photo while receiving his Helping Our People Elevate certificate of completion from Maj. Quentin Genke (left), 90 MW command chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Sean Grell (right), 90 MW non-commisioned officer in charge of chapel operations, during a HOPE graduation ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 5, 2024. The HOPE program equips Airmen with the tools and training to provide peer-to-peer support, fostering a culture of resilience and mental well-being throughout the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 12:10
    Photo ID: 8627049
    VIRIN: 240905-F-HE787-1023
    Resolution: 4944x3532
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HOPE Graduation [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    AFGSC
    FE Warren

