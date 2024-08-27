A 90th Missile Wing Airman (center) poses for a photo while receiving his Helping Our People Elevate certificate of completion from Maj. Quentin Genke (left), 90 MW command chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Sean Grell (right), 90 MW non-commisioned officer in charge of chapel operations, during a HOPE graduation ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 5, 2024. The HOPE program equips Airmen with the tools and training to provide peer-to-peer support, fostering a culture of resilience and mental well-being throughout the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8627044
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-HE787-1018
|Resolution:
|4960x3543
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HOPE Graduation [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.