A 90th Missile Wing Airman (center) poses for a photo while receiving his Helping Our People Elevate certificate of completion from Maj. Quentin Genke (left), 90 MW command chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Sean Grell (right), 90 MW non-commisioned officer in charge of chapel operations, during a HOPE graduation ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 5, 2024. The HOPE program equips Airmen with the tools and training to provide peer-to-peer support, fostering a culture of resilience and mental well-being throughout the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)