    World War II landing ship navigates through Army Corps locks during Pittsburgh tour [Image 16 of 17]

    World War II landing ship navigates through Army Corps locks during Pittsburgh tour

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The USS LST-325 navigates through the Emsworth Locks and Dams on the Ohio River, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, after departing Pittsburgh Sept. 3, 2024.

    The Landing Ship Tank visited Pittsburgh and was open to the public during the Labor Day weekend for visitors to tour and learn about the ship’s service in World War II and other operations. The LST-325 is an amphibious vessel designed to land battle-ready tanks, troops and supplies directly onto enemy shores. The historic ship now navigates the country as a traveling museum, visiting multiple cities each year. Many of the staff members on board are volunteers who educate visitors on the role the U.S. Navy’s fleet of LSTs played during World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

