USACE Celebrates Groundbreaking for the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Construction Project

Brigadier General Daniel Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division (SAD) of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), alongside Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and Ferrovial Construcción PR President José R. Campos, officially announced the start of the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Avenue Bridge replacement project.



In the picture from left to right: COL. Charles Decker, Commander, USACE Caribbean District, Mrs. Mabel Rivera, Director, Real Estate Division, Puerto Rico Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, Brigadier General Daniel Hibner, Commander USACE SAD, Congresswoman Jenniffer González, Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, José Campos, President, Ferrovial Construcción PR and members of the Puerto Rico Legislative Assembly.