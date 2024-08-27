NMRC Combat Wounds Lab prepares skin cells for early-stage testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Sept. 03, 2024) Zachary Rivas, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), examines the health of top-layer human skin cells to determine if they are viable for testing against infection. These cells, the most common in human epidermis, are used because they are a good early-stage model for wound infections. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of medical research, from basic science in the laboratory, to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)