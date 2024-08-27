Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SAGEWIN STRAIT (Sept. 5, 2024) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Henley, from Russellville, Arkansas, uses a telescopic alidade on the bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship transits the Sagewin Strait, Sept. 5, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8626314
    VIRIN: 240905-N-UA460-1309
    Resolution: 6315x4149
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    Strait Transit
    Dewey
    Sagewin Strait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download