USS Dewey (DDG 105) Transits Sagewin Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAGEWIN STRAIT (Sept. 5, 2024) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Henley, from Russellville, Arkansas, uses a telescopic alidade on the bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship transits the Sagewin Strait, Sept. 5, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)