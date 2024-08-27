Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army [Image 4 of 7]

    Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli, currently assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 27, 2024. Vignoli has served for nearly 40 years and is rounding out his career with a 15-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Vignoli originally deployed with the California-based 40th Infantry Division in 2023 and then extended his deployment to support the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 04:38
    Photo ID: 8626307
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-DY230-2001
    Resolution: 4419x2946
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army

    Red Bulls
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

