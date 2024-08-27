Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli, currently assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 27, 2024. Vignoli has served for nearly 40 years and is rounding out his career with a 15-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Vignoli originally deployed with the California-based 40th Infantry Division in 2023 and then extended his deployment to support the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 04:38
|Photo ID:
|8626304
|VIRIN:
|240826-Z-DY230-1001
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|935.03 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army
No keywords found.