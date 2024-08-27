Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli, currently assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 27, 2024. Vignoli has served for nearly 40 years and is rounding out his career with a 15-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Vignoli originally deployed with the California-based 40th Infantry Division in 2023 and then extended his deployment to support the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)