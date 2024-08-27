USS John C. Stennis Sailors take Advancement Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240905-N-IH529-1769 HAMPTON, Va. (Sep. 5, 2024) – Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Mason Howat, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes the Petty Officer First Class advancement exam at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia, Sep. 5, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Morneau)