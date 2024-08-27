Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors take Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 4]

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors take Advancement Exam

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240905-N-IH529-1761 HAMPTON, Va. (Sep. 5, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) take the Petty Officer First Class advancement exam at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia, Sep. 5, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Morneau)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:33
    Photo ID: 8626069
    VIRIN: 240905-N-IH529-1761
    Resolution: 1892x1261
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors take Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

