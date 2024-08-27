JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Rifle Drag)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors must secure their weapon after sprinting and engage targets from two different positions providing superior firepower and then retrieve a downed casualty, dragging them back to cover. An individual and team event based upon time and scores during the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition on ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)