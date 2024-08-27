Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Rifle Drag) [Image 1 of 5]

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Rifle Drag)

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Competitors must secure their weapon after sprinting and engage targets from two different positions providing superior firepower and then retrieve a downed casualty, dragging them back to cover. An individual and team event based upon time and scores during the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition on ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8625920
    VIRIN: 240902-A-SD662-9887
    Resolution: 6620x4413
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
    JB MDL
    Best Squad Competition
    ASA Fort DIX
    24ARBSC

