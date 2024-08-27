Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course) [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Teams must compete against time on the obstacle course during the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition on ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). Seventy Reserve Soldiers formed 14 teams for this competition. Eligible Soldiers will concurrently be evaluated for the USARC NCO and Soldier of the Year during this competition. (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 20:19
    Photo ID: 8625860
    VIRIN: 240901-A-SD662-6493
    Resolution: 6029x3829
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course) [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)
    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    Best Squad Competition
    ASA Fort DIX
    24ARBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download