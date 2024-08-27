JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Obstacle Course)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Teams must compete against time on the obstacle course during the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition on ASA Fort Dix from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). Seventy Reserve Soldiers formed 14 teams for this competition. Eligible Soldiers will concurrently be evaluated for the USARC NCO and Soldier of the Year during this competition. (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)