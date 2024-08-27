CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240905-N-VC599-1002 (Sept. 5, 2024) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, volunteer at the Inalahan Middle School as part of the Sister Village program. Started in 1974, the Sister Village program pairs military units with local villages to foster and develop a program of mutual sharing and understanding between the people of Guam and military personnel and their families. CSS-15, located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, oversees four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. Portions of this photo have been altered due to security policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)