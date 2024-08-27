Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School

    GUAM

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240905-N-VC599-1003 (Sept. 5, 2024) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, volunteer at the Inalahan Middle School as part of the Sister Village program. Started in 1974, the Sister Village program pairs military units with local villages to foster and develop a program of mutual sharing and understanding between the people of Guam and military personnel and their families. CSS-15, located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, oversees four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. Portions of this photo have been altered due to security policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8625775
    VIRIN: 240905-N-VC599-1003
    Resolution: 4820x6776
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School
    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School
    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School
    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School
    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School
    CSS-15 Volunteers at Inalahan Middle School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download