    George Washington welcomes International Senior Officers [Image 4 of 4]

    George Washington welcomes International Senior Officers

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Students participating in the International Senior Officer Amphibious Planning course tour the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Sep. 4 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon G. Presley)

