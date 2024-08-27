Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Operational Support Squadron direct an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a joint, sling-load training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024. Even though the sling-load concept has existed since the Korean War, this training was the first time Moody AFB used HH-60Ws for the task. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
