    Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Operational Support Squadron direct an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a joint, sling-load training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024. Even though the sling-load concept has existed since the Korean War, this training was the first time Moody AFB used HH-60Ws for the task. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8625679
    VIRIN: 240829-F-JO760-1161
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 10.7 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Sling Load
    Team Moody

