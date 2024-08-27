U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct a joint, sling-load training with an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024. The air transportation specialists at Moody AFB were the first in their career field to conduct sling-load operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8625678
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-JS667-1061
|Resolution:
|4442x2959
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load
No keywords found.