Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load

U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct a joint, sling-load training with an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024. The air transportation specialists at Moody AFB were the first in their career field to conduct sling-load operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)