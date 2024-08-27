Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attach cargo to an HH-60W Jolly Green II using a sling load at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024. Sling loads provide an alternate method cargo transportation when land vehicles are unable to reach a point of interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
