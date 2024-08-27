U.S. Air Force Airmen attach cargo to an HH-60W Jolly Green II using a sling load at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024. Sling loads provide an alternate method cargo transportation when land vehicles are unable to reach a point of interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load
