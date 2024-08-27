Lt.Cmdr. Villanueva is promoted

240903-N-IL330-1047
Lt. Cmdr. Andrea Villanueva is pinned by her parents during her promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 3, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|09.03.2024
|09.05.2024 16:07
