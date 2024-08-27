Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt.Cmdr. Villanueva is promoted [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt.Cmdr. Villanueva is promoted

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240903-N-IL330-1024
    Lt. Cmdr. Andrea Villanueva, right, takes the oath of office during her promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 3, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8625642
    VIRIN: 240903-N-IL330-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 494.24 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Lt.Cmdr. Villanueva is promoted [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

