    Makin Island Sailors Take E6 Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 5]

    Makin Island Sailors Take E6 Advancement Exam

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Culinary Specialist 2nd class Mary Lingad takes the E-6 advancement exam on the mess decks aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 5, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8625634
    VIRIN: 240905-N-CB007-1114
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 791.3 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Sailors Take E6 Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advancement
    USN
    Gungho
    MKI

