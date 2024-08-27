Fairport Harbor Dredging

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is wrapping up dredging of the federal channel at Fairport Harbor to provide ease of navigation and safe passage for large vessels carry products vital to the community, Fairport Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024. Maintaining a safe and navigable Fairport Harbor is critical to the local and National economy as a well-maintained harbor will clear the way for maritime job creation and economic development. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)