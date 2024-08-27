Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairport Harbor Dredging [Image 2 of 4]

    FAIRPORT HARBOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is wrapping up dredging of the federal channel at Fairport Harbor to provide ease of navigation and safe passage for large vessels carry products vital to the community, Fairport Harbor, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024. Maintaining a safe and navigable Fairport Harbor is critical to the local and National economy as a well-maintained harbor will clear the way for maritime job creation and economic development.  (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Sediment
    Buffalo District
    Fairport Harbor

