Senior Airman Justin Ibarra, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, scans the horizon over the coast of South Carolina during a flight, Sep. 5, 2024.The 16th AS conducts airdrop and air-land operations supporting global contingencies for combatant commanders by projecting and sustaining combat forces directly into theater drop zones and austere airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)