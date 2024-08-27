Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Senior Airman Justin Ibarra, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, scans the horizon over the coast of South Carolina during a flight, Sep. 5, 2024.The 16th AS conducts airdrop and air-land operations supporting global contingencies for combatant commanders by projecting and sustaining combat forces directly into theater drop zones and austere airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    This work, 16 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    loadmaster
    437th Airlift Wing
    Joint Base Charleston
    16th Airlift Squadron

